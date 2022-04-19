ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA

2 injured in natural gas pipeline explosion on BAFB

By Carolyn Roy
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a natural gas pipeline explosion on the East Reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base, according to base officials

According to a statement released by the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Unit, two contracted personnel from Energy Transfer LP sustained injuries as a result of the explosion and were taken to a local medical facility for care.

Both were reportedly critically injured, suffering extensive and severe burns. The family of one of the men, identified by LifeShare as Adam Purland, issued a plea through LifeShare Tuesday evening for blood donations.

The explosion happened at 11:40 a.m. and caused a “small fire” they say affected about a half-acre of land, with no further damage to installation property.

“The safety of all those in our community is a top priority,” Col Scott Weyermuller, 2d Bomb Wing Base Commander said in the statement. “The swift response of our emergency management teams and our community partners played a critical role in minimizing the impact to the installation and local area.”

There are a number of well sites on the installation, but the base won’t say exactly how many for security purposes.

Haughton resident Elvira Hauck said she initially thought it was demolitions that were planned on the base Tuesday.

“That’s what we thought it was in today. It blew up again. Well, northeast Barksdale I believe it was. That wasn’t the demolition thing that was going on at the base. It was the gas line that blew up. It sounded like a big ol’ mushroom that blown up.”

The base says the incident is unrelated to controlled detonations that occurred in a different area on Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday morning, or to the ongoing construction on a new I-20/I-220 interchange project that will create a new access road into BAFB.

Earlier Tuesday, Barksdale AFB shared an advisory warning nearby residents of the base of demolitions scheduled to take place through 3 p.m. on the East Reservation. The base said the demolitions took place in a different area of the East Reservation and are not related to the explosion.

In an earlier statement, the base said the cause of the gas well explosion is under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0332dJ_0fDqd3jS00

Barksdale has referred all additional questions about the pipeline explosion to the pipeline company.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at approximately 7 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Gum Springs Road near Dickerson Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Daanna Kennedy. The investigation revealed that a 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Taylor Hudson, was traveling northbound […]
WINN PARISH, LA
Focus Daily News

Mansfield Police Investigate 287 Crash Into Gas Pipeline

The explosion around 1 a.m., woke up residents in Mansfield and surrounding areas and flames could be seen for miles and miles. In Midlothian the amber sky could be seen, and from a 287 overpass you could see the flare from the gas well, shooting into the night sky. One reader described the roaring noise as ‘incredibly loud’ with another describing the shooting flames as a “dragon spitting fire”.
MANSFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Haughton, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Demolitions#Accident#Energy Transfer Lp
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Caddo coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man hit and killed on Hearne Avenue late Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Tommy Morris, 68, of the 2800 block of West Jordan Street, was struck at 8:15 p.m. as he crossed the 1900 block of Hearne Avenue. He then was hit by a second vehicle.
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KTAL

Car crashes into Natchitoches apartment complex

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A driver lost control, crashing through the wall of an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the driver crashed through a brick wall of an apartment on the Cottages Apartments on the 1000 block of University Parkway. They responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. to find the driver uninjured. They say the driver told police she lost control of the car.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Nogal Canyon Fire 0% contained, 400 acres burned

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are working to contain the Nogal Canyon Fire in the Lincoln National Forest, on April 12. According to officials, the fire started around 1:25 p.m. It remains 0% contained. Multiple resources with the Forestry Division, Lincoln County, United States Forest Service, local fire departments are working to contain the fire. According to […]
ENVIRONMENT
MyArkLaMiss

“People trying to kill me”: Anonymous call places Monroe men in jail for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two. As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy