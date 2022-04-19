ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school

By Ashley Williams
UPI News
 1 day ago
April 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating an apparently random stabbing at a Northern California high school that killed a teenage girl.

School officials said a middle-aged man went to the campus of Stagg High School in the town of Stockton on Monday and stabbed a 15-year-old girl multiple times.

The stabbing occurred too quickly for security officers to safeguard the girl, officials said.

Authorities were called shortly after the attack and a school resource officer detained the assailant, Stockton Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Kane told reporters later Monday.

The girl was critically hurt and was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Gray, 52.

Officials said it wasn't clear how or if Gray knew the girl, whose name was not released. Police The Sacramento Bee it was a random attack.

Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said the school district will re-evaluate campus security in light of the attack.

Stockton is located about 45 miles south of Sacramento and 70 miles east of downtown San Francisco.

Comments / 61

❤️ Skylar
22h ago

Pure evilness!! He was probably obsessed with her from a distance!!?? They should let the parents have 10 minutes alone with him..

Reply(4)
37
Honesty
22h ago

The Demographics are clear, consistent, predictable, subsidized by taxpayers, 500 years old, SubSarahan, and lessthanhuman.

Reply
9
La La The Truth
21h ago

lately these disturbed individuals have the same bugged eye thing going on. anyone familiar with it? rest in peace young lady. off with his head

Reply
5
UPI News

