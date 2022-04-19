COVID-19: How Cases in the Midland, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Midland, TX metro area consists of Midland County and Martin County. As of April 17, there were 23,992.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Midland residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Midland metro area, Midland County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 17, there were 24,085.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Midland County, the most of any county in Midland, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Martin County, there were 21,225.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Midland.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Midland metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.8% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Midland, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 40,941 34,699.9 551 467.0 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 93,316 34,116.0 1,033 377.7 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 96,939 30,631.0 1,405 444.0 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 676,301 27,400.7 7,833 317.4 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 69,882 27,083.0 551 213.5 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 110,695 25,830.2 1,830 427.0 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,576 24,860.5 1,255 475.8 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 207,520 24,821.1 3,719 444.8 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 102,640 24,341.5 2,021 479.3 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 41,702 23,992.0 521 299.7 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,748,421 23,883.4 18,683 255.2 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 204,110 23,867.6 3,895 455.5 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,457 23,326.2 700 435.9 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 33,053 23,276.9 710 500.0 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 62,023 23,111.8 963 358.8 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,575,984 22,893.0 15,894 230.9 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 38,355 22,473.3 883 517.4 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 32,928 22,056.1 710 475.6 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 452,035 21,378.5 3,526 166.8 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,100 20,684.8 635 484.7 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 89,969 20,230.7 1,196 268.9 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,421 19,969.8 964 423.8 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 19,827 19,891.8 443 444.4 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,159 19,367.9 1,322 464.2 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 73,982 18,721.4 1,438 363.9

