Acadia Parish, LA

Sex offender checks turn up no violations

KATC News
 1 day ago
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office checked almost four dozen sex offenders recently - and found zero violations.

Part of a sheriff's responsibilities is to ensure that sex offenders comply with requirements that they register their addresses and places of employment, and to ensure that they are complying with other requirements - that they don't live near a school, for instance.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson announced today that, over the last several weeks, deputies have checked 45 sex offenders for their living requirements and reporting requirements and found no violations.

Deputies go out to the physical location of residency and assure that the sex offender is not living within certain distances of schools, daycare centers or playgrounds according to law. Deputies also check to assure that all registry and notification requirements are met, the sheriff says.

During this round of checks, 45 sex offenders were visited from various areas of Acadia Parish. Deputies found that all were in compliance during the visits, he said.

"Our goal is to assure that sex offenders are following the requirements set forth by law. By making random unannounced checks, we are focusing on the public's safety and looking for compliance versus non-compliance," the sheriff said.

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

