Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0fDqarWE00 The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. As of April 17, there were 27,129.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 New York residents, 9.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, Richmond County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 17, there were 35,118.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Richmond County, the most of any county in New York-Newark-Jersey City, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Pike County, there were 18,442.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in New York-Newark-Jersey City.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in June 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents
35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,234,375 27,129.2 77,777 403.1
39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 175,511 26,046.4 1,798 266.8
21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 21,477 25,298.3 230 270.9
45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 155,642 23,856.3 1,360 208.5
13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 56,860 23,508.1 596 246.4
46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 68,328 23,398.7 973 333.2
15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 259,061 22,922.2 3,189 282.2
24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 25,909 20,580.3 240 190.6
40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 215,304 20,067.9 2,171 202.4
10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 176,088 19,993.3 1,422 161.5
27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 19,275 18,778.9 84 81.8
28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 32,067 17,948.1 361 202.1
48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,253 17,948.1 137 121.4

