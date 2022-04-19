ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian President Vladimir Putin honors ‘heroism’ and ‘courage’ of unit accused of leading genocide in Bucha

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lymhM_0fDqaNTm00

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a special honor to the military unit accused of butchering hundreds of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

In a decree posted on the Kremlin’s website , Putin praised the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade for “mass heroism and valor, tenacity and courage” in the “defense of the motherland.”

He officially bestowed the unit with the honorary title “Guards,” a prized designation for distinguished units, the decree shows.

The same unit had earlier been IDed by Ukrainian officials as responsible for the massacre of civilians that President Volodymyr Zelensky decried as “genocide,” Ukraine’s national news service, Ukrinform, noted .

Activists said the death squad was led by Lt. Col. Azatbek Omurbekov, a decorated leader who was blessed by an Orthodox priest ahead of the war — and was widely dubbed the “Butcher of Bucha.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Co27u_0fDqaNTm00 Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the unit accused of killing hundreds of civilians in Bucha a high military honor. POOL/AFP via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37S0RT_0fDqaNTm00
More than 1,200 bodies were found on the streets in the Kyiv region. AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUeBK_0fDqaNTm00 Ukrainians wait for food distributed by the Red Cross in Bucha. AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SEaR_0fDqaNTm00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has labeled Russia’s actions in Bucha a “genocide.”ZUMAPRESS.com https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUpya_0fDqaNTm00 Hundreds of tortured and killed civilians have been found in Bucha and other parts of the Kyiv region after the Russian army retreated from those areas.EPA

By Tuesday, more than 1,200 bodies have been found in streets and mass graves around the wider Kyiv region, the Kyiv Independent said . There have also been numerous reports of sex attacks on girls as young as 13 during the troops’ occupation in the area.

“Russia continues to laugh in the face of the world,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak tweeted of the decree Monday.

“Putin awarded the honorary ‘guard’ title ‘for heroism and courage’ to the brigade stationed in Bucha. For the murder of children and rape of women, you mean?” he asked.

Despite overwhelming evidence, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied killing civilians during its so-called special military operation.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Russian World#Heroism#Kremlin#Ukrinform#Orthodox#Getty#Ap#Ukrainians#The Red Cross#Epa
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Russian Military Leaders Continue To Vanish As War In Ukraine Rages On

Questions are begging to pile up as to the whereabouts of several Russian military leaders who have seemed to vanish amid the ongoing Russian/Ukrainian conflict. Some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest confidants reportedly haven't been seen for almost two weeks. Article continues below advertisement. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu was...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy