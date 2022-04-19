ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JB Hunt exceeds Wall Street expectations in first-quarter earnings

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $243.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $2.29.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

