JB Hunt exceeds Wall Street expectations in first-quarter earnings
LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $243.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $2.29.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.
The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.
