TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Washburn Rural Theatre Club will be one out of six schools to perform nations on the main stage. “Now, a separate institution the International Thespian Society, they also take shows from around the country and even internationally to perform every summer to perform there. There was suppose to be eight, but since they did not see enough quality we were one of six shows to go,” said technical director, Nick Beasley.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO