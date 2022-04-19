Estate of William C. Holmes Probate

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED. IT IS ORDERED and notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of May, 2022, at 8:30 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court via Zoom (instructions available upon request), for adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship and for the appointment of Bruce Thygeson whose address is 17913 U.S. Highway 59 NE, Thief River Falls, MN 56701 as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.

