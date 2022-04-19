ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Estate of William C. Holmes Probate

Thief River Falls Times
 1 day ago

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF. IT IS ORDERED and notice is hereby given that a petition was filed with this Court for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the above named decedent, dated February 16, 2015,...

Thief River Falls Times

Estate of DuWayn Thygeson Probate

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED. IT IS ORDERED and notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of May, 2022, at 8:30 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court via Zoom (instructions available upon request), for adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship and for the appointment of Bruce Thygeson whose address is 17913 U.S. Highway 59 NE, Thief River Falls, MN 56701 as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

How to Avoid Taxes on Social Security

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. As you prepare for retirement, it’s essential to understand what your taxes will be. You may think your Social Security benefits are tax-free. After all, why would the government pay you money with one hand and take it back with the other?
INCOME TAX
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J's Divorce Attorney Drops Him As A Client: Report

Although some court records have been made public, no one truly knows what is going on with Faith Evans and Stevie J's divorce. The pair have been friends for decades, ever since they both were making hits for Bad Boy Records during the label's golden era, but in recent years, they decided to take the leap into romance. Then, news arrived about their intimate Las Vegas wedding and people expected them to live out their blissful marriage.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firms Fired in Whistleblower Case Get $6 Million in Fees

Two law firms that were fired toward the conclusion of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Advanced Biohealing Inc. of a kickback scheme will receive $6,128,500 in fees that the plaintiff disputed, a federal judge in Florida ruled. Brian Vinca hired Barry A. Cohen PA and Saady & Saxe PA to represent...
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
#Court File#57 Pr 22 222
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
CNBC

How IRAs, 401(k)s and other retirement accounts are divided in a divorce

The financial implications of a divorce can certainly be complex to understand, and figuring out what happens to your retirement funds is no exception. First, it's important to note that retirement earnings accrued during a marriage generally qualify as marital assets that can be divided in a divorce. The key here is three little words — during a marriage — as retirement savings are considered marital property to the extent that the funds were earned while the marriage took place. Premarital retirement savings are considered separate property.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Hits Gridlock in Collision of Tax and Social-Services Roles

Read previous stories from the series and follow what’s to come here. If you’re stuck on hold for hours on the IRS’s customer help line, you’re probably not just behind other people with tax questions. The queues are also jammed up with parents confused about new...
U.S. POLITICS

