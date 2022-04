Losing players who disappear into the NCAA transfer portal sets up many obstacles for coaches, but Duquesne’s Keith Dambrot went up by one Tuesday. Quincy McGriff, a second-team junior-college All-American guard, said Tuesday night he will enroll this year. He is the fifth player added to the Duquesne roster since the end of the season after four from the 2021-22 team entered the portal with the intention to transfer.

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO