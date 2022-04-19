Tillis, 2 other senators visit Balkans in bipartisan show of support for US allies amid Russia-Ukraine war

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is joining two other colleagues on a bipartisan trip to the Balkans.

A spokesman for Tillis’ office said Tuesday that the North Carolina Republican made the trip to show U.S. support for its allies and partners during the Russia-Ukraine war.

He is being joined by Democrats Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

They were in Serbia and will head to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo and Belgium to meet with administrations of those countries and members of civil society and the media.

“The Balkans region is critical to Europe’s security, and we must deepen existing cooperation with our partners as Russia continues its illegal war against Ukraine and threatens our NATO allies,” Tillis said. “As co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, I am committed to working on a bipartisan basis to provide that support, and I am proud to be on this bipartisan delegation to the Balkans to demonstrate our commitment to Europe’s sovereignty.”

