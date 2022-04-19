ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

COVID-19: How Cases in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0fDqYuA900 The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area consists of Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Dakota County, and 12 other counties. As of April 17, there were 25,320.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Minneapolis residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, Sherburne County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 17, there were 28,852.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Sherburne County, the most of any county in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Ramsey County, there were 22,845.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.4% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents
41060 St. Cloud, MN 198,581 64,824 32,643.6 540 271.9
40340 Rochester, MN 217,964 57,255 26,268.1 239 109.7
31860 Mankato, MN 100,749 25,936 25,743.2 164 162.8
33460 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 3,573,609 904,843 25,320.1 7,428 207.9
20260 Duluth, MN-WI 289,247 69,624 24,070.8 729 252.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Bloomington, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Government
Bloomington, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Bloomington, MN
Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Bloomington, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Minneapolis, MN
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in Oregon, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans#The Minneapolis St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Essence

Uber, Lyft, Airlines, And Airports Drop Mask Mandates

The news comes after a federal judge voided the nation-wide mask mandate. After two years, Uber, Lyft, various airports and the major American airlines have lifted their mask mandates. The news comes after US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Florida federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled...
U.S. POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Masks optional now at airports, buses in the Northland

The news is still new, so not all the riders even knew that masks are no longer mandatory on the DTA. "Well, you just told me,"Vanessa Maki told us. She was waiting for her bus on Tuesday morning downtown. "I like it. Having had to deal with them for two years, I'm liking it," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Apartment Therapy

Here Are the Most (and Least) Accessible Cities in the U.S.

Whether you’re looking to move or have upcoming travel plans, finding accessible locations and services can be a challenge — to say the least. The Social Security experts at Social Security Office Near Me wanted to figure out which U.S. cities are the most accessible overall, looking at 50 cities and ranking them based on the number of accessible restaurants and attractions, public transit, and disabled parking permits up for grabs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy