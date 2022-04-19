ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cheba Hub Offering $4.20 Food and Drink Specials on 4/20

QSR magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheba Hut is offering plenty of deals for patrons to celebrate weed enthusiasts’ favorite day of the year. They are offering $4.20 food and drink specials, giving out grinders and over 1,000 rad prizes like free food for a year and a dream Colorado vacation. It’s all part...

www.qsrmagazine.com

