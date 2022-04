Defending champions West Forsyth kept its bid for a repeat alive Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Brookwood in the Class 7A Sweet 16. The evening started off with a bang when West Forsyth’s Emma Armstrong opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest. The senior forward deflected a cross in from a corner kick, and Brookwood never really found its footing from there.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO