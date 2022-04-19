Police: Cecil County teens shot woman with water pellets as part of viral 'Orbeez Challenge'

NEWARK, Del. – Three Cecil County teens are facing charges for allegedly shooting water pellets at a woman in downtown Newark – part of what police said is a viral social media trend.

The “Orbeez Challenge” on TikTok encourages teens to film themselves shooting people with BB-sized water or gel pellets. In recent weeks, police departments around the country have made arrests in connection to the Orbeez Challenge.

“The Newark Police Department is aware of the ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on social media and takes these cases seriously,” NPD spokesman Lt. Andrew Rubin said. “The public is reminded that shooting someone from a motor vehicle or otherwise is a dangerous offense that can have serious consequences, even if there is no intent to injure the victim.”

The latest incidents came early Saturday, Rubin said.

A woman was walking down Main Street near North Chapel Street around 12:20 a.m. when she heard shots and saw someone pointing a Nerf-style gun at her from a vehicle. She suffered minor bruises to her arm but did not require medical attention.

Approximately three minutes later, a man was struck in the stomach by a water pellet while he was in the crosswalk near Main Street and South College Avenue. He, too, had a minor bruise but did not need medical attention.

Both victims gave similar vehicle descriptions.

“Using area surveillance video and victim and witness statements, Newark Police quickly identified the suspect vehicle and suspects in this incident,” Rubin said.

On Monday, the suspects – Justin Farrow, 19, of Wilmington, Del.; Nasir Hairston, 19, of Wilmington; and Cincere Bowen, 19, of New Castle, Del. – turned themselves in. They were each charged with third-degree assault, third-degree conspiracy and unlawfully dealing with a dangerous weapon. They were released on their own recognizance.

An earlier incident happened around 11 p.m. April 3 as a woman walked near the corner of East Main Street and South College Avenue.

The victim told police that a vehicle drove past her, and two men leaned out of the vehicle and fired multiple water pellets. She was hit once in the leg but did not require medical treatment, Rubin said.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the vehicle and went to the registered address, where they located the splatter ball gun.

The suspects in that case – a 15-year-old boy from Earleville, a 16-year-old boy from Elkton and a 17-year-old boy from Elkton – were charged with offensive touching, disorderly conduct, conspiracy, and discharging a gun in public. They were all released on their own recognizance.

Police also received reports of two other similar incidents in the past week, according to alerts sent by the University of Delaware Police Department. In those cases, the victims heard shots but were not hit.