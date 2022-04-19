Dunkirk Police Investigating Damage at City-Owned Properties

UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — Union City police and fire department investigators were continuing to unravel the events that led to a midweek blaze that swept through a homeless encampment, claiming a life. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the fire victim nor the cause of death. Authorities said just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a call reporting a suspicious fire at Isherwood Way and Quarry Lakes Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found the encampment ablaze. They extinguished the flames and discovered a body among the debris. It was determined that the burned encampment was a short distance across the Union City border, at which time Union City police officers arrived at the location about 45 minutes later to take over the investigation. Union City police detectives have since determined that several people may have been in the area before and after the fire. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at (510) 675-5259 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (510) 675-5207. Anonymous tips may also be sent via email to tips@unioncity.org.

UNION CITY, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO