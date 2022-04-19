ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0fDqYBso00 The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN metro area consists of Davidson County, Rutherford County, Williamson County, and 10 other counties. As of April 17, there were 29,092.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Nashville residents, 17.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, Trousdale County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 17, there were 41,325.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Trousdale County, the most of any county in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Cheatham County, there were 27,142.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents
27180 Jackson, TN 178,442 58,405 32,730.5 860 481.9
17420 Cleveland, TN 122,563 37,861 30,891.1 486 396.5
34100 Morristown, TN 140,912 42,199 29,947.1 725 514.5
27740 Johnson City, TN 202,049 60,200 29,794.8 922 456.3
34980 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 1,871,903 544,591 29,092.9 5,515 294.6
28940 Knoxville, TN 853,337 242,761 28,448.4 2,888 338.4
28700 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 306,546 86,325 28,160.5 1,437 468.8
16860 Chattanooga, TN-GA 556,209 147,645 26,544.9 1,766 317.5
32820 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,339,623 348,754 26,033.7 4,851 362.1
17300 Clarksville, TN-KY 299,470 73,897 24,675.9 881 294.2

