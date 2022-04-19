Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrate son Prince Alexander’s birthday

Prince Alexander of Sweden is six years old! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrated their firstborn’s sixth birthday on Tuesday, April 19, with a new photo on their personal Instagram account.

“Today our effervescent and wonderful Alexander turns 6 years old❤,” the caption alongside the picture reads.

In a birthday tribute last year, Sofia and Carl Philip described Alexander as “charming, curious and mischievous.”

Prince Alexander, born in 2016, is the Prince Couple’s eldest child. Sofia and Carl Philip are also parents to sons Prince Gabriel , four, and Prince Julian , who turned one last month .

While Prince Alexander is fifth in line to the Swedish throne, he is not a member of the Royal House . In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf removed his son Prince Carl Philip and daughter Princess Madeleine ’s kids from the Royal House .

Following the news at the time, Sofia and Carl Philip released a message on Instagram saying : “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life. They will keep their princely titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of.”

The Prince Couple added, “Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there. We will continue to focus on our heart issues and commitment. We will also continue to support the King and the Crown Princess - our future head of state - and participate in the Royal House’s activities in the way desired.”