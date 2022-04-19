ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBA player prop bets, predictions for Tuesday: Ja Morant bounceback

By Action Network
 1 day ago

Three NBA playoff games feature on Tuesday’s slate and Munaf Manji of The Action Network has two best player prop bets for this evening’s action (video above).

The first contest with a prop interesting Manji is the Timberwolves’ visit to Memphis as the Grizzlies seek to even the series at a game apiece. In terms of his prop play, though, Manji is backing Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant over 29.5 points.

Player prop bet #1: Ja Morant ‘over’ 29.5 points -120 (DraftKings)

Morant was the highlight for Memphis in Game One as he posted 32 points in defeat and Manji expects Morant will lead the charge once again in a pivotal contest for Memphis.

“I won’t be surprised if we see Ja Morant get 35-plus points tonight,” Manji says. “In Game One, Minnesota allowed 60 points in the paint and I think they struggle to defend the paint again tonight.”

Given Morant’s versatility in terms of being able to score from anywhere on the court, Manji expects another outstanding performance from the Murray State product.

Ja Morant

As for his second prop of the night, Manji is looking to the lone Eastern Conference matchup tonight between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat. For that contest, Manji is recommending Hawks point guard Trae Young over 2.5 three-pointers.

It was a rough outing for Young in Game One as he went 1-for-12 from the field, including 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. However, Manji believes this is a good bounce-back spot for the Oklahoma alum.

“Prior to Game One, Young had made at least three three-pointers in seven straight contests [and] 16 of the last 21 regular-season games” Manji explains.

Given the Hawks managed 36 three-point attempts against the Heat in the opening contest – it only knocked down 10 – Manji expects further attempts tonight and believes Young rediscovers his previous success.

