ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Victoria’s Secret PINK hires first male ambassador

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDk7M_0fDqY3uF00

Victoria’s Secret PINK wants teenage boys to shop at its stores, too.

The loungewear brand aimed at teens named its first male ambassador – actor Darren Barnet of the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” to be the face of its year-old, gender-neutral line of sweats.

The teen hearthrob, who also stars in the Netflix movie “Love Hard,” appears in a marketing campaign featuring pastels and tie-dyed shirts, shorts and accessories.

PINK introduced a gender-free line in February 2021 and has started to introduce male mannequins at a few stores.

“I love the work that PINK is doing – especially their focus on community and mental health – so I’m really honored to be a part of this team,” Barnet, 30, said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cy7JB_0fDqY3uF00
PINK launched a gender neutral line in 2021.PINK

While PINK has tapped male influencers for the gender neutral line, Barnet is the first male celebrity to sign on, PINK spokesperson Brooke Wilson said.

“There are young men who shop in the stores,” for the new items, Wilson added.

The apparel is an “oversized fit” and ranges in size from extra small to XXL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyuS6_0fDqY3uF00
Barnet stars in the Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever.”PINK

Over the past couple of years, Victoria’s Secret has been aggressively revamping its image, ditching its famous skinny Angels as the brand focus and adding full-figured as well as racially and ethnically diverse models.

It featured pregnant model Grace Elisabeth in its first-ever Mother’s Day campaign as well as 52-year-old model Helena Christensen with her 21 year-old son. It also introduced its first mastectomy bra last year.

“We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults,” said Amy Hauk, CEO of PINK. “As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality and self-confidence.”

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s $89 Linen Dress Just Debuted in New Spring Colors

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Han Sohee Is Balenciaga's First Korean Global Brand Ambassador

Actor Han Sohee is the first Korean star to join Balenciaga as its global brand ambassador, following Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber. “Balenciaga’s global ambassador Han Sohee stars in W Korea’s latest editorial,” the fashion publication confirmed the news with a series of images featuring Han wearing the house’s latest collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Behati Prinsloo Puts Grunge Twist on Lingerie-Inspo in Lace Slip Dress With Dr. Martens at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis Coachella 2022 Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Behati Prinsloo was one of many of Victoria’s Secret’s former models to attend Coachella 2022. Prinsloo arrived at Rachel Zoe and Express’ ZOEasis in the Desert party on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif. The model wore a simple black slip dress with lacy accents. The dress was strappy and simple, made out of a billowy material that allowed for plenty of movement during the revelry. The black slip had a pointed skirt hemmed...
LA QUINTA, CA
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in flattering feminine suit and flower garland

Princess Anne's eclectic wardrobe during her five-day royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea alongside husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has delighted royal fans. Looking radiant in a fitted cream ensemble to attend an event in Port Moresby on Tuesday, the Princess Royal styled a seriously chic jacket and skirt combo. The 71-year-old royal wore a gorgeous wrap blazer that cinched in at the waist, highlighting her feminine silhouette.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helena Christensen
Person
Darren Barnet
pymnts

Victoria’s Secret Debuts Tween-Focused Digital Brand, Happy Nation

The transformation of Victoria’s Secret continues as the company unveils a new “Happy Nation” digital-only brand aimed at 8- to 13-year-old “tweens,” a company press release said Tuesday (April 19). Happy Nation features a size-inclusive and gender-free collection of sweats, swimwear, bras, underwear and family-friendly...
BUSINESS
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pink#Secret#Angels
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards. Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring. When the “Dawson’s Creek”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models 4 Striking Outfits With Versatile Pumps & Boots

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears proves the versatility of pumps and boots in an Instagram video that she shared on Thursday. She’s seen modeling four outfits while also clinging to her new dog. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the first look, Spears wore a red off-the-shoulder minidress that had a plunging neckline and long sleeves. The garment was made out of a sparkly red fabric and was paired with her favorite brown pointed-toe suede pumps. The hitmaker then showed how to transition the shoes for a more toned-down appearance when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ashanti’s Edgy Style Evolution Includes Risky Cutout Dress, Statement Colors & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. From music to fashion, Ashanti has been nothing short of impressive and inspirational. Throughout her stellar career, the Princess of R&B has created timeless classics while maintaining an equally stylish wardrobe. She has gradually evolved into her own and effortlessly masters her own chic sartorial sense with the help of her stylist, Tim B. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy Y2K aesthetic. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has an incomparable fashion catalog...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks spectacular in bold leather little black dress

Kelly Clarkson has been known to show off some incredible looks, whether it's on The Voice or her own talk show, and now she's doing it on a whole new program. The singer took to the stage for the latest episode of her new competition show American Song Contest in a bold outfit that represented a new style for her.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy