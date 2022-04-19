Victoria’s Secret PINK hires first male ambassador

Victoria’s Secret PINK wants teenage boys to shop at its stores, too.

The loungewear brand aimed at teens named its first male ambassador – actor Darren Barnet of the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” – to be the face of its year-old, gender-neutral line of sweats.

The teen hearthrob, who also stars in the Netflix movie “Love Hard,” appears in a marketing campaign featuring pastels and tie-dyed shirts, shorts and accessories.

PINK introduced a gender-free line in February 2021 and has started to introduce male mannequins at a few stores.

“I love the work that PINK is doing – especially their focus on community and mental health – so I’m really honored to be a part of this team,” Barnet, 30, said in a statement.

While PINK has tapped male influencers for the gender neutral line, Barnet is the first male celebrity to sign on, PINK spokesperson Brooke Wilson said.

“There are young men who shop in the stores,” for the new items, Wilson added.

The apparel is an “oversized fit” and ranges in size from extra small to XXL.

Over the past couple of years, Victoria’s Secret has been aggressively revamping its image, ditching its famous skinny Angels as the brand focus and adding full-figured as well as racially and ethnically diverse models.

It featured pregnant model Grace Elisabeth in its first-ever Mother’s Day campaign as well as 52-year-old model Helena Christensen with her 21 year-old son. It also introduced its first mastectomy bra last year.

“We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults,” said Amy Hauk, CEO of PINK. “As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality and self-confidence.”