BSO: North Lauderdale Murder Suspect Andre Anglin Killed Himself In Gas Station Bathroom

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale took his own life on Monday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Andre Anglin, 34, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard.

The Broward sheriff’s office said an enforcement team was conducting surveillance in the 900 block of W Sunrise Boulevard when they spotted Anglin who entered a Circle K. When deputies went into the business, they learned that Anglin was in the restroom.

When they tried to make contact with him, a single gunshot was heard,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Detectives said Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his body; however, the official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.