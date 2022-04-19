The 12 best coolers you need for summer 2022: Yeti, Igloo and more

The sun is shining, the weather is warmer and summer is almost here! So grab your beach chairs , sunblock , set up your hammocks or lounge on some outdoor furniture , because ’tis the dang season.

Unfortunately, there is a slight downside to the warmer weather.

If you don’t strategically prepare, your cool drinks and fresh food , they may get soggy, hot and warm.

To avoid any spoiled meals or room-temperature drinks, opt for a top-of-the-line cooler.

Below, discover the best coolers currently available on the Internet. Options range from hardshell coolers, soft sided coolers, backpack coolers and more. Best of all, some of the coolers are even on sale.

RTIC

If you’re on the hunt for a lightweight hard cooler, you’ve found it.

This RTIC hard cooler is 30% lighter than rotomolded coolers of the same capacity, features three inches of closed-cell foam and is infused with toughness. Best of all, it can be carried by one person and features a removable divider and upper basket.

Choose from seven different colors.

Yeti

There’s no brand quite like Yeti.

This Yeti soft sided cooler is made to be tough, as it features a Dry Hide exterior shell, is waterproof and resistant to mildew, punctures, and UV rays. You can also look forward to closed-cell rubber foam, powerful magnets to keep it leak-resistant and more.

Igloo

Enjoy an insulated body and lid that seamlessly rolls through all walks of life utilizing 10-inch wheels. You can also look forward to a butler tray, two bottle openers and self-training cup holders.

Pelican

Featuring a lightweight design and padded shoulder straps, this closed-cell foam cooler backpack is next level. Throw it over your shoulders and enjoy leak and puncture resistance along with exterior pockets to keep everything separate and secure.

Orca

Complete with a magnetic handle, durable outer material and a padded shoulder strap, this cooler is great for a plethora of uses. Take it with you on day trips, hikes, beach trips and more.

Engel

Perfect for hunters and kayak fishermen, this drybox cooler is small in size but keeps food and drinks cold and dry. You can even throw in your valuable electronics, such as your camera or keys, to protect your goods.

Coleman

Have you ever seen a better looking cooler? Not only does it look great, but it also features comfort handles perfect for gripping and traveling, a no-tilt drainage plug and a secure lid that holds up to 250 pounds, so go ahead and take a seat.

Brümate

Is there anything cooler than a backtap backpack? Fill it with water, wine or restorative drinks, like our ultimate favorite drink, BioSteel .

The backpack holds up to three gallons of your favorite beverage, 14 slim cans, 12 standard 12 oz beer cans or five bottles of wine.

Amazon

Choose from six various designs and patterns to find your perfect family cooler. The bag holds up to 36 skinny cans, eight bottles of wine and keeps it all cold for up to 48 hours.

Carhartt

Need a lunch cooler that doubles as a drink holder? Then meet this Carhartt two-compartment cooler.

Details include two compartments, a large space that hold sup to a six-pack, a top handle and more.

Amazon

What’s better than some cool drinks? Some cool drinks and music.

This bluetooth speaker cooler is lightweight, water-resistant, and weighs less than three pounds. So enjoy some tunes and cold sips and bites.

Amazon

Choose from eight fun colors with this Grizzly Amazon-favorite. Look forward to rotomolding, a rubber gasket, lock sides, a shoulder strap and more.

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.