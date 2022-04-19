ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian once quoted Ariana Grande’s Pete Davidson song

By Maria Loreto
 1 day ago

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande have been friends for years, having plenty of photographs together and online exchanges. Keen Instagram users spotted an interaction between the two that’s kind of amazingly fitting considering the current circumstances; in a 2018 post, Kim captioned one of her photos with the lyrics to Ariana Grande’s “ pete davidson ,” the song she dedicated to her then fiancé on her record “ Sweetener .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bu5HC_0fDqXv0f00 GettyImages
Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kim shared a photo of her back and captioned it “Universe must have my back,” a lyric from Ariana Grande song. Grande replied in one of the comments, “Fell from the sky into my lap,” completing her own lyrics.

The interaction resurfaced this Monday on the account Comments by Celebs, making people laugh and comment on how crazy it is for Kim to now be dating Pete. “Chaoticcccc,” someone wrote. “Well that’s a collab I was not expecting,” wrote someone else. Despite the chaos that the exchange triggered, Kim and Ariana appear to be on good terms. Recently, Kim shared on Instagram a bag of goodies that R.E.M Beauty, Ariana’s makeup brand, sent her way.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson memorably dated and were briefly engaged in 2018. They broke up five months after starting their relationship, with Grande then marrying Dalton Gomez in the year 2021. Since their split, Pete Davidson has dated around casually, getting serious with Kim Kardashian at the end of last year.

Kim and Pete appear to be taking things slow, yet they’re open about their relationship. Following her divorce from Kanye West , Kim appears to be comfortable with dating and seems happy to have Pete in her life.

