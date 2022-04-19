ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says masking up on planes is ‘up to’ travelers after order nixed

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

​President Biden said Tuesday that American travelers should decide for themselves whether they want to don masks while flying after a Florida federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandate for planes and most other forms of transportation a day earlier.

Speaking to reporters after landing in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the president was asked if people should continue to wear masks on planes.

“That’s up to them,” he replied.

Biden and those traveling with him aboard Air Force One were made to mask up despite the judge’s ruling and many airlines and transportation agencies reversing the policy.

“During transit on today’s trip, masking will be required in line with CDC guidanc​e,” the White House informed reporters who were planning to hitch a ride to the Granite State with the president.

​​Following ​​through with that decree, Biden was spotted wearing a black mask as he boarded the ​presidential plane earlier Tuesday afternoon.

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle , an appointee of President Donald Trump, ruled on Monday that the CDC failed to properly explain its decision to impose the mask mandate or follow proper rulemaking procedures.

​President Biden said American travelers should decide for themselves whether they want to don masks following a recent court ruling that masks are no longer required.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAzqN_0fDqXqb200 White House press secretary Jen Psaki said mask mandates should be decided by public health experts, not the courts.Brian Prahl/MEGA

Almost immediately following the judge’s decision, a number of airlines announced that masks would be optional for travelers and employees.

The Transportation Safety Administration also said it would not enforce mask-wearing at transportation hubs.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that the administration was still reviewing whether to appeal the judge’s order.

The CDC announced last week that it would extend the mandate , which was scheduled to expire on Monday, for another 15 days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

The agency had no response to Mizelle’s decision, though Psaki insisted Tuesday that the extension was “entirely reasonable based on the latest science.

“Public health decisions shouldn’t be made by the courts,” Psaki said. “They should be made by public health experts.”

When asked about footage showing airline passengers and workers celebrating the removal of the mask mandate, the press secretary sniffed: “Anecdotes are not data.”

A US district judge ruled that the CDC failed to properly explain its decision to impose the mask mandate or follow proper rulemaking procedures.John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

“We don’t make these decisions based on politics or based on the political whims on a plane or even in a poll,” Psaki said. “But I would note in polls … there are still a lot of people in this country who still want to have masks in place. Either they have immunocompromised relatives, they have kids under 5, whatever it may be.”

