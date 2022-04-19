ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Jack Dorsey says he saw CNN try to ‘create conflict’ in Ferguson

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18S3OL_0fDqXpiJ00
Tweet

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey alleged in an exchange on the social media platform on Monday that CNN created conflict during racial justice protests in Ferguson, Mo.

In a thread about CNN and false news, Dorsey said, “I know this from being on the streets of Ferguson during the protests and watching them try to create conflict and film it causing the protestors to chant ‘f— CNN.’”

His allegations came in response to a thread from CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, who said “Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing” in reference to an analytical piece in The Washington Post that said the Fox News host was “selling doubt.”

“And you all are selling hope?” Dorsey asked in response, starting a conversation that led to his Ferguson claims.

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment on the remarks.

Dorsey’s comments were apparently in reference to 2014 protests in Ferguson following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager.

Newsmax foreign correspondent Alex Salvi took to his Twitter account to accuse Dorsey of defending Carlson.

Dorsey responded to Salvi, saying he was “not defending a thing,” and adding that he was “holding up a mirror.”

Prior to leaving his role as CEO, Dorsey spoke of Twitter’s own bias in a 2018 CNN interview with Stelter.

”We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is … more left-leaning,” Dorsey said at the time.

“But the real question behind the question is, ‘Are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints?’ And we are not. Period,” he added.

Comments / 75

near
18h ago

this is why nothing CNN reports can be trusted to be News period.whats even funnier is those still watching at a purple dinosaur ratings level and swearing it's accurate and up to date News reports and MSNBC is right there with them.

Reply(10)
46
Carter1976
15h ago

so they try to shut him up by claiming he's defending Carlson, unfortunately for most lefties that would have had them apologizing no matter what her he was right or not, I can't stand jack Dorsey, because he is part of the problem... but in this instance he is right, CNN constantly stirs the pot, they make the stories not report on them

Reply
14
Jason Bryant
7h ago

didn't know who this guy was till yesterday, but totally agree with him. remember the reporter standing in front of a blazing fire saying it was a "peaceful protest "? pretty sure that was CNN

Reply
7
Related
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson, MO
Ferguson, MO
Society
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Society
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Brian Stelter
The Independent

Jill Biden complained about husband choosing Kamala Harris as running mate, book claims

First Lady Jill Biden was apparently less than enthusiastic about Kamala Harris’ selection as her husband’s running mate, according to a new book reporting on the election and first year of the 46th president.In This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, which will be published in May, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns write that the then-candidate’s wife was unimpressed by Ms Harris’s criticism of her husband during a primary debate in 2019.“There are millions of people in the United States,” they quote Ms Biden saying, according to an extract obtained...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trey Gowdy tells Rep. Cawthorn: Start naming names, or admit that you 'made it up'

Former four-term United States representative and host of "Sunday Night in America" Trey Gowdy responded on his show Sunday to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., claim that he witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies. Gowdy called on Cawthorn to provide the public with names of the alleged participants or admit "that you made it up."
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Protest#Racism#The Washington Post#Fox News#Newsmax
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
Fox News

Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

541K+
Followers
65K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy