Jack Dorsey says he saw CNN try to ‘create conflict’ in Ferguson

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey alleged in an exchange on the social media platform on Monday that CNN created conflict during racial justice protests in Ferguson, Mo.

In a thread about CNN and false news, Dorsey said, “I know this from being on the streets of Ferguson during the protests and watching them try to create conflict and film it causing the protestors to chant ‘f— CNN.’”

His allegations came in response to a thread from CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, who said “Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing” in reference to an analytical piece in The Washington Post that said the Fox News host was “selling doubt.”

“And you all are selling hope?” Dorsey asked in response, starting a conversation that led to his Ferguson claims.

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment on the remarks.

Dorsey’s comments were apparently in reference to 2014 protests in Ferguson following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager.

Newsmax foreign correspondent Alex Salvi took to his Twitter account to accuse Dorsey of defending Carlson.

Dorsey responded to Salvi, saying he was “not defending a thing,” and adding that he was “holding up a mirror.”

Prior to leaving his role as CEO, Dorsey spoke of Twitter’s own bias in a 2018 CNN interview with Stelter.

”We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is … more left-leaning,” Dorsey said at the time.

“But the real question behind the question is, ‘Are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints?’ And we are not. Period,” he added.