What Time Will ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Be on Netflix?

By Josh Sorokach
 1 day ago
Netflix’s Russian Doll is back for Season 2? What a concept!

The beloved Natasha Lyonne-led comedy is set to return for a second season of time-bending mayhem, and according to Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe, the new installment is “weirder, messier, and darker” than ever. Created by the creative dream team of Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler, the first season followed Nadia Vulvokov, a cynical software engineer who keeps repeatedly dying and returning to her 36th birthday party in a perpetual time loop. The series was not only showered with critical acclaim, but it was also nominated for a slew of Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress.

What time will the second season of Russian Doll debut on Netflix? What time does Netflix release shows? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE RUSSIAN DOLL SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE?

Russian Doll Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 20 on Netflix.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN RUSSIAN DOLL SEASON 2?

The second season consists of seven episodes.

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?

Netflix releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME WILL RUSSIAN DOLL SEASON 2 BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is based out of California, so Russian Doll Season 2 will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) beginning Wednesday, April 20. If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you don’t see the new episodes, give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show!

