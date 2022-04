Menchville High girls basketball coach Adrian Webb must have sensed something special in Amari Smith, because he can remember the exact date he convinced her to stick with basketball rather than focus on track. It was March 22, 2016, her 11th birthday. That date took on new meaning when she turned 17 last month, because that was when the Virginia High School League announced Smith as the Class ...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO