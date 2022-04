KNOXVILLE, Iowa — It was a heroic, lifesaving move that the officer involved will say was just the result of good luck and proper training. State Center Reserve Officer Dan McCready and his uncle, Brian Krumm, were travelling on Highway 14, picking up equipment from another agency, when they saw a deer run across the road and collide with with a car that had no time to react.

