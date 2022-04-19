Mi Vida will open on 14th Street this Summer AND in Penn Quarter Fall of 2022

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK? The word "timeless" is often employed to describe its epically ethereal qualities, and "eternal" is often heard, too, thanks to the fact that the park's granite giants have seen eons. But among Yosemite-adoring humans? Those terms that imply that our hours have no meaning shouldn't be taken to heart, at least when it is time to plan a trip to one of the planet's waterfall-iest wonders. For reservations for the park's busiest months must be made, meaning we must glance at our calendars and clocks, then act swiftly. And that moment of urgency has nearly arrived: "Peak-hours reservations" can be made for May 20 through Sept. 30, 2022, starting at 8 in the morning, Pacific Daylight Time, on Wednesday, March 23. That's when the Yosemite Reservation System opens to all who'd like to visit the national park from 6 a.m. to 4 in the afternoon, starting on May 20.

