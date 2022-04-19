ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mi Vida will open on 14th Street this Summer AND in Penn Quarter Fall of 2022

By Prince Of Petworth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week we noted the new signage at the former Matchbox space – a few more details from Mi Vida:. “MI VIDA 14th street: Alongside Culinary Director, Roberto Santibañez, KNEAD Hospitality + Design will open a new MI VIDA at the historic former Matchbox location on 14th street in summer 2022....

