ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liam Payne says his accent kept changing in his viral Oscars interview because he 'had a lot to drink'

By Patrick Sproull
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBJmn_0fDqWM5r00
(L-R) Liam Payne, and Liam Payne in his viral Oscars interview speaking to presenter Noel Phillips.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP; ITV

  • Liam Payne has offered an explanation for his viral "Good Morning Britain" Oscars interview.
  • He said he told the interviewer: "Please don't ask me too much because I've had a lot to drink."
  • However, Payne said: "I stand by what I said. But I'm just sorry it came out in so many accents!"

Liam Payne has offered an explanation for his "ever-changing accent" during a viral post-Oscars interview with "Good Morning Britain" presenter Noel Phillips.

The former One Direction singer took to Instagram Live to discuss his "bizarre" accent that confused fans at the time. "What can I say about that really?" he began. "It was quite funny. I had asked 'Good Morning Britain,' the presenter, I said, 'Please don't ask me too much because I've had a lot to drink and I'm under-ly educated about the Oscars.'"

Payne said he felt "put on the spot in that moment" when he was asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage after the comic joked about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards.

He said he thought, "'I can't say anything wrong because I'm gonna upset someone'" but said, "I just did the best I could."

"I actually read back what I said and I stand by what I said. But I'm just sorry it came out in so many accents!" he joked. "I'm not even sure if it's an accent I can do."

"That day — I'll tell you the truth — I was staying in a house with two German people, three people from Texas, one person from Liverpool, and me," he explained. "It sounded like one of those jokes people say where an Irishman and an Englishman walk into a pub."

"But it was funny, wasn't it?" he added.

During the interview with Phillips, Payne said, "Will used to live behind my house. I've had the pleasure of knowing his son and daughter very well. We did 'Men in Black III' with him."

"I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do," he continued. "I also felt there were three losers in one fight. He didn't know, being Chris Rock, he didn't want to do what he had to do, being Will Smith, and she did nothing, being Jada."

Smith has subsequently banned from attending any Academy events or programs for a decade.

"I accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a statement to CNN .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

One Direction's Liam Payne responds to his 'new accent'

Liam Payne's accent was the other big thing that got everyone talking on Oscars night, and now the singer has addressed it. The One Direction star was asked his opinion on the Will Smith slap at the ceremony – but it wasn't his response that caused confusion but his accent, as fans couldn't figure out why the Wolverhampton-born X Factor star sounded so different.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘She was sabotaged’: Liza Minnelli was forced to appear in wheelchair against her will at Oscars, friend claims

Liza Minnelli was “sabotaged” at the Oscars after being brought on stage in a wheelchair against her wishes, her long-time collaborator has claimed.The Cabaret star appeared on stage in a wheelchair during the March awards show to present the prize for Best Picture, alongside Lady Gaga.While viewers were touched by the interactions between the two, Minnelli’s friend, singer Michael Feinstein, has now claimed that the 76-year-old was left “very disappointed” by the experience, which he claims was negatively impacted after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.“She was sabotaged,” Feinstein told The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday (19 April). “That’s a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Phillips
Person
Will Smith
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Itv#Instagram Live
People

Camila Cabello Rocks Multi-Colored Nails – and Not Much Else! – in Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Camila Cabello is flaunting what her mama – and her manicurist – gave her!. The "Havana" singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bubble bath while showing off her multi-colored nails on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head, a stunning statement necklace, and long chain link earrings as she relaxed in the tub surrounded by lush greenery.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kylie Jenner Wore Skintight Latex for Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet

She arrived fashionably late, and without her as-yet-unnamed newborn. While posing for the camera away from her mother and sisters during last night’s red carpet premiere of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner ignited social media speculation that she had skipped the premiere entirely. Although her sister Kendall did ditch the festivities, Kylie’s explanation for her tardiness likely had a practical explanation: She’s the new mother of a baby without a name.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Jay Leno Calls Out The Academy For Saying They Were Going To ‘Investigate’ The Will Smith Slap Incident

By now we’ve heard a lot of varying takes on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, and even some about the Academy’s response to the matter, but one take we hadn’t heard was Jay Leno’s. The former late night host recently opened up about his own feelings while watching the broadcast, but he also had a candid take on how the members of the Academy responded afterward.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Insider

Insider

364K+
Followers
26K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy