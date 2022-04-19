ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

A university in Ohio agreed to pay a $400,000 settlement to a professor it disciplined for not using a trans student's pronouns

By Madison Hall
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uupYY_0fDqWD9K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwlHc_0fDqWD9K00
A stock image of university students studying.

JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images

  • Ohio's Shawnee State University reached a $400,000 settlement with one of its professors.
  • Nicholas Meriwether had refused to use feminine pronouns for a transgender female student.
  • Meriwether argued the university violated his First Amendment rights by disciplining him.

Ohio's Shawnee State University has agreed to pay a $400,000 settlement to one of its professors after the school disciplined him for using a transgender student's incorrect pronouns, according to the school and a news release from the professor's attorney.

Nicholas Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Portsmouth, Ohio, university, sued trustees and officials of the school in 2018 after receiving a written warning for refusing to address a transgender student by their requested pronouns.

He accused the university of violating his First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and religion by disciplining him.

According to the press release from Meriwether's defense team, as a result of the settlement, the "university agreed Meriwether will never be mandated to use pronouns, including if a student requests pronouns that conflict with his or her biological sex."

A federal court initially dismissed Meriwether's lawsuit for lack of standing, CNN reported. A federal appeals court reversed the dismissal in March 2021, returning the suit to the district court, CNN reported.

According to Meriwether's complaint, seen by Insider, Shawnee State University instituted a policy in 2016 requiring professors to call students by pronouns that match their gender identity.

Meriwether's attorneys said in the complaint that Meriwether is a practicing Christian who says that his religious beliefs include that "God created human beings as either male or female, that this gender is fixed in each person from the moment of conception, and that it cannot be changed, regardless of an individual's feelings or desires."

The attorneys said Meriwether refused to use a transgender woman's pronouns in class, saying he "was not sure he could comply with Bruening's (the student) demand and that he was not sure students can dictate how professors must refer to them."

Roberta Milliken, the then-acting dean of Shawnee State University's College of Arts & Sciences, met with the professor and suggested that he address his students by their last name instead of addressing them by their pronouns, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that Meriwether refused, saying that he would refer to every student by their pronouns except for the transgender student, whom he would address using their last name instead.

The student did not approve of the compromise, according to the lawsuit. The complaint said Milliken then threatened the professor with disciplinary action under the university's nondiscrimination clause if he did not treat his students equally.

A Title IX investigation was ultimately opened against Meriwether, concluding that he created a "hostile environment" for the transgender student, and he was disciplined with a written warning, according to the complaint.

Despite settling the case, the university denied violating the professor's freedom of speech and religion.

"Though we have decided to settle, we adamantly deny that anyone at Shawnee State deprived Dr. Meriwether of his free speech rights or his rights to freely exercise his religion," the university said in a statement.

The school also said in its statement the decision to settle the four-year-old case was "an economic decision."

"Over the course of this lawsuit it became clear that the case was being used to advance divisive social and political agendas at a cost to the university and its students," the school said. "That cost is better spent on fulfilling Shawnee State's mission of service to our students, families and community."

Meriwether didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Cora Ida Dora
1d ago

Colleges and universities are promoting and reinforcing these mental health issues.Parents need to take notice before permitting your children to be subjected to this type of indoctrination .

Reply(1)
6
Michael Bales
23h ago

Good! You have the right to pretend to be anything that you want, but you aren't entitled to violate the rights of others by trying to insist that they participate in your make believe fantasy.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

'Law schools are in crisis. The truth doesn't matter much. The game is to signal one's virtue': Yale law school professor who tackled woke mob at free speech event says future of the rule of law in the US is in crisis

A Yale Law School professor warned that the truth has become irrelevant to the rule of law after she was criticized for trying to calm a woke mob of students who tried to close down a free speech debate. Kate Stith, who moderated a debate between progressive and conservative guest...
COLLEGES
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Portsmouth, OH
Education
Portsmouth, OH
Society
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Portsmouth#Title Ix#Shawnee State University#Freedom Of Speech#College#Racism#Cnn
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
LAW
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Insider

Insider

364K+
Followers
26K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy