ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

An influencer shared the behind-the-scenes glamor of a brand sponsored trip to Coachella, including a bed inside a pool and daily hair and make-up service

By Charissa Cheong
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCpWN_0fDqW8ow00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mD1UL_0fDqW8ow00
Kate Bartlett has 1.2 million TikTok followers.

Kate Bartlett via TikTok.

  • Kate Bartlett documented her trip to Coachella, which she said was sponsored by clothing brand H&M.
  • She filmed the free perks she was able to get from the trip, including a snack cart and party van.
  • In total, her TikTok videos about the trip have received more than 9 million views.

Kate Bartlett, a fashion student and influencer based in New York with 1.2 million TikTok followers, has been going viral for sharing behind-the-scenes footage of her trip to the Coachella music festival, which she said was sponsored by clothing brand H&M .

On April 18, Bartlett posted a TikTok with an on-screen caption that read, "What it's actually like to go to Coachella with a brand."

@katebartlett what it’s ACTUALLY like to go to Coachella with a brand! thanks @hm.official and Hotel Hennes for making my festival weekend so fun ♥️ #HMxMe #partner #coachella #coachella2022 ♬ First Class - Jack Harlow

In the video, Bartlett said her trip was sponsored by the fashion retailer H&M, which temporarily "took over" a hotel called Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells, California, to house influencers during the festival, according to Paper Magazine .

Brands frequently offer influencers the opportunity to attend events or trips, usually with the goal of influencers posting about their stays and increasing awareness of the brands or specific products among their followers. These are sometimes part of a broader partnership where an influencer will be paid by a brand to promote its products or services on their platforms. In 2019, when Coachella last took place, brands including American Express, SHEIN, and BMW offered exclusive perks to influencers as part of marketing campaigns, according to influencer marketing agency Mediakix .

Bartlett shared footage of decorations outside the hotel, saying, "They love to make the hotel super cute so you take lots of photos. They literally put a bed in the middle of the pool."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gWGz_0fDqW8ow00
A bed in the middle of the hotel pool.

Kate Bartlett via TikTok

The influencer also shared footage of merchandise that was left in her room, including a hat and two water bottles that said "Hotel Hennes," on them, which is the name of H&M's temporary hotel, according to Paper.

Bartlett also filmed a cart stocked with candy and snacks at the festival, which she said the brand provided so she could have "everything you need during the day." She then said she was given a "full-service glam team" who did her hair and make-up every morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aIZM_0fDqW8ow00
The snack cart.

Kate Bartlett via TikTok

According to Bartlett, the brand provided her with a "full-service bar" and "phenomenal" meals at the Hotel Hennes restaurant, where she said the menu was different every day during her visit.

She was also driven to the festival in a "party" van which had dark blue mood lighting and music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbddR_0fDqW8ow00
The party van.

Kate Bartlett via TikTok.

Overall, Bartlett said, "it was literally so fun. I had the most amazing time. Thank you H&M."

Most commenters under the video seemed envious of Bartlett's luxurious trip. One comment with 5,000 likes said, "Would absolutely die to live this kinda life." Another comment with 190 likes said, "Not me watching this after coming home from my shift at H&M 😅 it's a sad life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8hxF_0fDqW8ow00
Food at the restaurant.

Kate Bartlett via TikTok.

Bartlett posted eight other TikToks documenting her experience at Coachella, which have a combined total of 9.3 million views. In the videos, she shared the outfits she wore each day, as well as short clips from the performances she attended.

@katebartlett my first day at Coachella!! ever!! #coachella #coachella2022 #coachellavlog #coachellaoutfit #coachellavibes #chella ♬ original sound - kate bartlett

She also posted a series of Instagram posts about her trip, i ncluding one marked as a paid partnership with Sands Hotel & Spa , in which she also tagged H&M, thanking them for the trip.

Bartlett has been posting on TikTok since March 2020, and she typically uploads lifestyle content explaining what she does every day while living in New York and studying as a fashion student. Her videos usually get hundreds of thousands of views each.

Coachella is an annual music festival often attended by influencers and celebrities in California. It took place this year for the first time since 2019, after which it was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Coachella, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Indian Wells, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Instagram Influencers to Attend Ceremony to Create Behind-the-Scenes Reels (Exclusive)

In another move to appeal to younger and broader audiences, the Academy has partnered with Meta — the parent company of Instagram and Facebook — to bring creators to this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony to create shortform content on Reels. A total of 12 creators — including Boman Martinez-Reid, Rickey Thompson, Remi Bader and Denzel Dion — will attend the Oscars red carpet, the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and the Governors Ball to create content for Reels. An additional 11 creators will attend the Oscars preshow for content that will be shared exclusively on Facebook and Instagram.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrutally...
INTERNET
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Influencer Marketing#Coachella Music Festival#Tiktok#Hm#Hotel Hennes#H M#Sands Hotel Spa#Paper Magazine
shefinds

Fans Spotted A Huge Photoshop Fail In The New 'Kardashians' Promo Photo—Check It Out!

What’s more scandalous than one Kardashian at the center of another Photoshop scandal? All of the Kardashians! Six female members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have come under fire for the promo picture for their brand new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians, which was released on Hulu’s Instagram page on Thursday, March 31st, as there seems to be something very off with the way they look!
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson's sparkling Oscars after-party dress is more show-stopping than we imagined

Rebel Wilson turned heads in her head-to-toe silver gown at the 2022 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party. The actress, 42, was pictured at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills rocking a fringe floor-length dress with embellished off-the-shoulder straps. To add to her glamorous appearance, Rebel wore her blonde hair in curls that fell past her shoulders, and highlighted her natural beauty with a pink lip and lashings of black mascara.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

364K+
Followers
26K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy