ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

One killed, another injured in Tuesday morning Branch County crash

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning that took the life of a Coldwater area man and injured his...

wkzo.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox17

Muskegon woman dies in US-31 crash involving school bus in Spring Lake Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon woman is dead following a crash involving a school bus on US-31 in Spring Lake Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a Grand Haven Area School District school bus was traveling south before being struck from behind by a blue Honda driven by a 47-year-old Muskegon woman.
MUSKEGON, MI
WTAJ

One dead, another injured in Altoona multi-vehicle crash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Altoona Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on 17th Street near the off-ramp to Interstate 99 South and heading towards the Logan Town Centre. Police say at 12:44 p.m., Diane Derose, 67, of East Freedom, was driving a Saturn […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
City
Lakeland, MI
Branch County, MI
Accidents
Branch County, MI
Crime & Safety
Coldwater, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Ovid, MI
City
Coldwater, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ovid
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for missing 5-month old

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing five-month-old boy. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Messiah Morales is missing out of South Bend, Indiana. He was last seen with his mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales. Messiah is a five-month-old Black boy. He is 24 inches tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cpr#Lakeland Fire Department
WLKY.com

Police: Person dies after jumping from overpass onto I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noon update: All lanes are back open. All lanes are blocked on the westbound side of Interstate 264 at Breckinridge Lane in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a witness reported that someone jumped from the overpass. They were pronounced dead at the scene. It happened...
LOUISVILLE, KY
95.3 MNC

Man retrieved from fatal crash into St. Joseph River in Elkhart identified

UDPATE: The person pulled from an SUV that landed in the St. Joseph River in Elkhart, Monday, has been identified as 58-year-old Phillip Hickman of South Bend. An officer at McNaughton Park was told by a witness about the vehicle that had just driven into the water. It took crews around 3 hours to get the car out of the water. Hickman was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in the vehicle.
ELKHART, IN
WDBJ7.com

One person dead, another injured in Pulaski crash involving lawn mower

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed and another person critically injured Tuesday in a crash involving a vehicle and a lawn mower. According to the Pulaski Police Department, officers were called to Lee Highway and Northwood Drive for a crash around 8:16 p.m. Officers found a man and...
PULASKI, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Crash leaves one dead, one critically injured in Daviess County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a driver who wasn’t wearing their seatbelt died in an accident Sunday afternoon, but officials believe the lack of seatbelt may not have been what killed them. First responders were dispatched to an accident on the Wendell Ford Expressway under the bridge of Highway 603, […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy