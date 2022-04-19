ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun violence prevention at the forefront for California leaders

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A state judiciary committee on Tuesday heard for the first time a proposed bill that would allow Californians to sue gun manufacturers for negligent practices.

Democratic state Assemblymember Phil Ting and several other lawmakers introduced Assembly Bill 1594 earlier this year.

Ting, based out of San Francisco, said, “In California, we pride ourselves on having fairly strict gun control laws, we’ve done better than other states but still not good enough.

Ting told the committee on Tuesday, “I think it's unfair that the toy industry has a lot more liability than the gun industry.”

The bill does have the support of many, like gun violence survivor Lauren Lee, who told the committee that AB 1594 is important.

Lee explained her sons were victims of the 1999 mass shooting at a Jewish Community Center in Los Angeles. She said she tried to pursue legal action, but her attempt was blocked by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

“For both of my children, family and community the emotional scars will last a lifetime," she said.

Those who oppose AB 1594 say the bill goes too far.

Roy Griffith with the California Rifle and Pistol Association said the bill is too broad and almost anyone could take action against the industry.

“Firearms are inherently safe. They are an adamant tool. It is the operator that can sometimes be unsafe or negligent with malicious criminal intent. We should instead focus our time on those who chose to use firearms in the commission of a violent crime,” Griffith told the committee.

As the committee hearing was wrapping up, U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs, who represents the state’s 53rd Congressional District, held a roundtable with local gun violence prevention advocates to learn more about the issue in San Diego.

She hopes to take what she learned back to Washington, D.C.

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Democratic colleagues are concerned that Senator Dianne Feinstein, 88, is 'mentally unfit to serve', say her memory is 'rapidly deteriorating' and have had to 'reintroduce themselves multiple times'

Multiple Democrats on Capitol Hill are worried about the ability of one of their longest-serving senators, Dianne Feinstein, to continue serving in Congress, a new report suggests on Thursday. Feinstein, 88, had long been renowned in Washington for an issue-focused passion and quick wit -- but one California Democratic lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
protocol.com

The Silenced No More Act just became law in Washington state

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the Silenced No More Act into law, making Washington the second state in the nation after California to put rules in place that prevent businesses from imposing non-disclosure agreements that bar workers from discussing certain kinds of illegal harassment and discrimination. The law, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
