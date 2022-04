There are three main reasons why you should care about your employees' mental health. Having a positive company culture is one of the most important factors in preventing mental health problems. Studies show that positive work environments increase the level of happiness, reduce stress, boost creativity, and boost overall wellness. The Employee Assistance Programs offered by companies can support their employees with mental health issues. These benefits translate into greater business results, higher productivity, and lower healthcare costs. The importance of an employee's mental health has only increased over the last five years.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO