ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

'Bodies in Buildings,' Congress, Student Mental Health & SEL

By Jordan Posamentier
The 74
The 74
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i55XJ_0fDqV61H00

Across the country, communities are sounding the alarm: When it comes to mental wellness, the kids are not okay. A declaration of emergency for children’s mental health came from the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Children’s Hospital Association. The U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory on the crisis. The president highlighted concern about youth mental health on his Unity Agenda .

In response to the crisis, the federal government’s approach is mainly a call for more “bodies in buildings” to staff up schools with counselors, psychologists, social workers and nurses — or at least make sure students can access mental health professionals in other ways.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

This is wishful thinking. Schools simply don’t have the health professional workforce needed to address all young people’s mental health needs. The country as a whole has a severe shortage of professionals, and there’s no long line of counselors waiting at the schoolhouse doors to serve students. It will take years to build a pipeline to staff up to the levels called for by this approach.

Worse, the existing youth mental health workforce is already experiencing significant levels of exhaustion . High caseloads can mean these professionals have less time for each student, and less time to reach out to students who may be at risk — as well as less time to care for themselves and their personal well-being. Putting such an onus on these workers risks demoralizing, if not losing, more of them, leaving the country’s youth in a worse position. These few workers might be able to lead the charge, but they can’t be expected to resolve the problem on their own.

Related: This Teen Shared Her Troubles With a Robot. Could AI ‘Chatbots’ Solve the Youth Mental Health Crisis?

This needs to be treated as the public health crisis it is — and it cannot be resolved through one-to-one or small-group supports. Such efforts are of course important, but they are insufficient. Schools need to complement them by providing nonmedical prevention options, led by nonmedical personnel, that increase youth resilience, thereby staving off more significant mental health challenges. This is where life-skill building, often referred to as social-emotional learning, comes in.

Social-emotional life-skill building typically starts in the home. It may include families guiding their children to make a morning getting-ready-for-school routine (which helps develop self-management skills) or walking them through a rough patch with a friend (which helps develop relationship skills).

Because life doesn’t stop when students enter the classroom, these skills can and should be reinforced at school. Research shows that social-emotional learning can have myriad benefits , such as helping prevent self-harming behaviors like substance abuse and suicide , and actions that harm others, like bullying and other forms of violence . Social-emotional learning can also aid academic recovery, because a young person with social-emotional skills like emotion management and problem solving is a young person ready to learn and thrive.

Social-emotional skill-building is nonmedical in nature and can be facilitated by nonmedical personnel. Just as doctors aren’t required to serve patients vegetables in order for those patients to get nutritional benefits, psychologists aren’t necessary for teaching youth skills like relationship-building and self-management that can lead to mental wellness benefits.

Teachers and principals can and must contribute to students’ social-emotional skill-building. Arguably, they always have: There’s a strong, ongoing research base that shows the positive benefits of social-emotional learning in schools. The term “social-emotional learning” may be the subject of hot-button debates, but the concept itself is well-established and extensively studied. With school staff leading a nonmedical prevention effort, more significant youth mental health challenges could be prevented or mitigated, providing one avenue to help lessen the overall crisis.

Policy can help, too. Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are already tuned in to the fact that youth mental well-being is not where the country wants it to be. But Congress is not prioritizing prevention by way of social-emotional skill-building. For example, it has introduced the Improving Mental Health and Wellness in Schools Act ( S.2930 and H.R.5526), the Mental Health Services for Students Act of 2021 ( H.R.721 ) and the RISE from Trauma Act ( S.2086 ) — but none of these prioritize social-emotional learning. They all focus on downstream troubles with “bodies in buildings” as the go-to fix.

Congress should consolidate its legislation and prioritize research-based social-emotional skill-building in addition to the mental health interventions it’s trying to shore up. Specifically, lawmakers can incentivize or fund research-based social-emotional learning. Helping schools reap the benefits of social-emotional learning makes it all the more likely that students will engage in skill-building opportunities that are the most effective, equitable and efficient. This would make it all the more likely that the crisis can resolve and create space for youth mental wellness and resilience to take its place.

A former New York City elementary school teacher, Jordan Posamentier is vice president of policy and advocacy at Committee for Children , a global nonprofit that has championed the safety and well-being of children through social-emotional learning, child protection and bullying prevention since 1979.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 1

Related
Crosscut

Podcast | The mental health crisis afflicting students and their teachers

Even before the pandemic, the mental health of young people was a growing concern. By 2018, for instance, suicide had become the second leading cause of death among people age 10 to 24. And in 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Sel#Robot#Bodies In Buildings#Unity Agenda
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Houston Chronicle

Ted Cruz's Daughters Attend a Private School That Is 'Anti-Racist'

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas helped lead the Republican charge against anti-racism efforts at a private school in Washington during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But leaders at the private school in Houston where the senator sends his two daughters have articulated a similar commitment.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
Rolling Stone

How Covid Reshaped the Black Church

Click here to read the full article. Traditionally, Easter Sunday in the Black church is exuberant. From the Saturday following Good Friday to the day itself, Black hair salons are booked and buzzing as the smell of hair oils and smoke from hot iron combs permeates the air. Black children, tired from Easter egg festivities and or rehearsals for the church play, recite Easter speeches relentlessly for Sunday morning worship. And on that Sunday, as collard greens stew in pots with ham hocks or turkey necks, Black folks — in their finest suits, dresses, and hats — congregate in a...
RELIGION
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Four-day school week would improve mental health for students

On March 9, Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner presented a possible change to four-day school weeks — this is a necessary change to improve students’ school-home life. While Iowa City schools Superintendent Degner stressed it was only a discussion to gather feedback, he presented two...
IOWA CITY, IA
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
San Diego Union-Tribune

Verbal harassment against Asian Americans and people of color is harmful, but not currently criminal

Michael Ichiyama, chair of the department of psychological studies at the University of San Diego; Miwa Yasui, associate professor in the school of social work at the University of Chicago; and Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California Berkeley School of Law discuss verbal harassment experienced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from a psychological and legal perspective
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rolling Stone

Biden Refuses to Say Whether Americans Should Continue to Wear Masks on Planes

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump-appointed federal judge deemed “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, struck down the national mask mandates for airplanes and public transportation. On Wednesday, President Biden reacted with the executive equivalent of a gigantic shrug. The decision to wear a mask on public transit, Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire, is “up to them.” Reporter: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?" Biden: "That's up to them." pic.twitter.com/SyEg4WUzxu — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022 Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a slightly more robust response to one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy