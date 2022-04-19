ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm but windy today; high fire danger all week

Cover picture for the articleWinds pick up today. It will stay...

WGAL

Rain, snow ending overnight; turning blustery

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for western counties in the Susquehanna Valley. A total of one to three inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest snow at higher elevations. The rest of the area is seeing mainly rain with some wet flakes mixed...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/19 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be brisk and blustery (gusts to 40 mph) with a stray afternoon shower and highs in the low 50s. We'll see clearing tonight, but it will be cold and breezy out there with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will get off to a cold start, but it will be a good looking day with temperatures closer to 60 in the afternoon.Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Windy weather today but sunny all weekend

For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. We'll have clear skies to start the weekend, and they'll stay fairly clear all weekend long. Unfortunately, though, things won't be clear and calm. The winds today will be gusting up to 30 mph this afternoon and present a high fire danger, which could be problematic on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses like the Talmadge Bridge. You'll also find the winds causing a Small Craft Advisory over the Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm Weekend & Wind Brings Fire Danger For Some

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Above normal spring temperatures will rule the weather this weekend. Today, daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s for the metro area. In the mountains, daytime highs will reach the 40s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine with dry conditions statewide. Very low humidity combined with gusty winds today have prompted a Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 p.m. for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties. (credit: CBS) Overnight, conditions will be mild with temperatures in the 40s for the Denver metro area. We are in store for even warmer...
DENVER, CO
KEYC

Cool and windy end to the week

Meteorologist Shawn Cable has an update on the wind and the weekend. It's going to be a windy Friday and a cooler than average weekend. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the details. KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update 3-24-2022. Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT. Joshua Eckl with a...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

WSAV NOW WEATHER: Elevated fire danger today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are at a greater risk for wild fires though Saturday evening. A red flag warning will go into effect at noon today and continue through 8 p.m. this evening. Due to extremely dry and and breezy conditions with low humidity levels will be between […]
SAVANNAH, GA
ABC Action News

Forecast: Humid and windy today

Partly to mostly cloudy today. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity. The winds will be gusty by afternoon ahead of a storm that will bring rain to the region on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Freeze warning in effect tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Freeze Warning will be in effect early Monday morning as a cold air mass settles over the area. Many will wake up to temperatures at or below 32° and day time highs will stay well below average, reaching the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Tuesday will see a repeat of this morning freeze potential, so if you’ve already planted those spring flowers, you may need to take precautions to make sure they survive the chill.
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Bright and cool, chilly breeze

Happy Easter! It'll be a brighter, but much cooler day for celebrations. Highs will be in the low 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.A chilly northwest breeze will continue and, after yesterday's 70+ degrees in the city, you'll feel it.Skies are mostly clear overnight and it's even colder.Temps waking up Monday morning will be in the 30s for most and even 20s far north and west. There are freeze watches in effect for spots where the growing season has already started.Monday starts off fine and, in fact, much of the day is fine, too. A bright morning will give way to increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.Attention then turns to our next weather maker: a coastal low that'll likely bring soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday for most.The high elevations north and west (Sullivan/Ulster into the Catskills) could see accumulating snow! Stay tuned as we iron out the details.Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
ENVIRONMENT

