ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Local summer camp promotes diversity and inclusion

By Anthony Hill
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSWj2_0fDqUl2K00

This summer nearly 200 students will attend a local summer camp aimed at encouraging diversity and inclusion in order to create more accepting schools and communities.

“Just eliminating all forms of discrimination and teaching them about how to handle different stereotypes that they may come across,” said Chris Jeter, Program Coordinator with Community Tampa Bay.

Community Tampa Bay will once again hold their diversity summer camp called ANYTOWN. It is the 31 st year for the camp aimed at high schoolers in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco County. The free five-day, four-night program focuses on inclusion and helping kids to become leaders by engaging in intercultural conversations.

“Just having an interaction with somebody and changing the mindset of what they thought about a person originally and just letting that person in on another person’s world,” said Jeter.

The camp will be held at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. About 180 students will take part in one of the three sessions from June to July. For Prisha, this will be her second summer in the program.

“I feel, sometimes, in school I don’t get to meet as many people or have these conversations with, like, what’s your life like and how is it different to mine. And, you know, we can still forge friendships even though we have very different points of view towards life and societal issues,” said Prisha Sherdiwala, one of the summer camp attendees.

Campers will play games, engage in activities to explore different identities and talk about how to make our society a more just one. “For me personally, it gave me, like, confidence to be an advocate,” said Marcus Bates, who will be attending the camp for his second summer.

Eric Vaughn is one of the directors of the camp and he says it is important that kids have these conversations now and throughout their lives.

“These young people are going to get out into the real world into careers where they have to interact with people who don’t look like them, who don’t love like them, who don’t act like them. So, at this camp, we teach them how to have these interactions in a safe and comfortable space,” said Vaughn.

The sign-up deadline is May 31. If you are interested in signing your children up for this free summer camp, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
swimswam.com

How to Teach Students Leadership Skills Through Swimming Lessons

A look into how applying leadership skills to swimming lessons can not only benefit the kids outside of the pool, but also with their ability in the water. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: Nyawira Githae. About 7 weeks ago I started teaching swimming lessons at a small...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Summer Camp#Eckerd College#Community Tampa Bay#Anytown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
WRAL News

Sanford golf tournament raises $10K for child cancer nonprofit

Families of children diagnosed with cancer in North Carolina now have a source of financial and personal support. Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas serves as a "safety net" even if affected families have to go outside of the state to pursue life-saving treatment for their child. On April...
SANFORD, NC
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy