Kelsey Christiansen, Storm Water Manager of Summit County

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marion County announced a disaster declaration following severe weather that included possible tornados overnight. “The Judge of the County of Marion has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate the property,” according to the declaration signed Tuesday morning by Judge Leward J. LaFleur, who asked those who live in the Northwest position of Marion County to stay off the roads Tuesday morning.
