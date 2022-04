After almost a decade of boundary shifting and rule breaking, the most innovative boy band of the 21st century have decided to call it a day.Taking over the huge aircraft hangar that is the Sahara stage at Coachella music festival on Saturday (16 April), sprawling Texan collective Brockhampton have decided to hang up their bucket hats for good. Well, at least that was what fans were told in January of this year, when they revealed via social media that they would be taking an “indefinite hiatus” following Coachella, while thanking fans for their support over the past eight years.However, after...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO