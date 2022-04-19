Here Are ‘American Idol’ Season 20’s Top 14 Hopefuls

Click here to read the full article.

America has made its picks, and so have the judges. The April 18 episode of American Idol was nerve-wracking for contestants, with season 20’s biggest cut yet, shrinking the top 20 to the top 14.

As each singer from the top 20 took the stage, half were notified that they had received enough votes from viewers to make it in the top 10, singing celebration and to get votes for next week. The 10 contestants who did not make the top 10 had to perform and give it their all in the hopes that they would be one of four singers that the judges could save to make the top 14.

Ava Maybee was the first contestant to find out she was safe from elimination, getting a standing ovation from the judges after expertly singing Lizzo ‘s “Cuz I Love You.” Then Christian Guardino also learned he was moving on, earning the second standing ovation of the night with his acrobatic cover of “Creep” by Radiohead . Other contestants deemed safe for the week were Dan Marshall, who put a country twist on R&B classic “Stuck on You” by judge Lionel Richie . Vocal powerhouse Nicolina Bozzo celebrated her advancement in the competition by singing her audition song “Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles . Emyrson Flora , Lady K, Leah Marlene , Noah Thompson , HunterGirl and Fritz Hager also made it to America’s top 10.

Those singing for safety were Katyrah Love, Cadence Baker, Elli Rowe, Allegra Miles, Cameron Whitcomb, Jacob Moran, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker, Sage, and Tristen Gressett. Each had to prove to the judges that they have what it takes to proceed to the next round.

Allegra Miles makes a bold choice and chose to sing her original song “Tainted.” Her risk ultimately paid off, as the judges saved her this week. Jay ‘s theatrical chops — which he showcased by singing “Believer” by Imagine Dragon — earned him safety for this week, as did Mike Parker’s performance of “Bed on Fire” by Teddy Swims . Tristen was the last to learn he did not make it to America’s Top 10, but his rendition of “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz earned him a spot in the top 14.

Check out some performances by the top 14 below.

Ava Maybee

Christian Guardino

Dan Marshall

Nicolina Bozzo

Allegra Miles

Jay Copeland

Tristen Gressett

Emyrson Flora