ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Woman arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QK1g_0fDqUerF00

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested Friday after deputies found about 30,000 counterfeit "M-30" pills laced with fentanyl and about 33 pounds of methamphetamine during search after a traffic stop. KCSO said the woman was traveling with her three children.

KCSO said the woman's SUV was stopped after a traffic violation on northbound I-5 near Hwy. 46.

A K-9 deputy alerted deputies to the presence of drugs, said KCSO. During a search of the SUV's rear compartment, deputies found about 30,000 counterfeit "M-30" pills laced with fentanyl and about 33 pounds of methamphetamine.

Maria Razon-Gonzalez, 37, of Gustine, was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotics, including possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, and child endangerment related charges. Razon-Gonzalez's children were placed into protective custody of the Child Protective Services.

Comments / 5

Related
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Gustine, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Fentanyl#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Suv#Crime News Coverage
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX 61

Danbury Police find 1,000 bags of Fentanyl during search and seizure

DANBURY, Conn. — Law enforcement has seized over 1,000 bags of Fentanyl from a Danbury residency during the performance of a search and seizure warrant. The suspect that Detectives from the Special Investigations Division ( SID ), Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration ( DEA ), and officers from the Patrol Division were investigating was Joseph Losgar, 32.
DANBURY, CT
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested for series of store and vehicle robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy