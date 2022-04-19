ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMZvw_0fDqUT6800

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by state regulators with professional incompetence. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Medicine)

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence.

Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa.

They include professional incompetence related to a substantial lack of knowledge or ability to discharge one’s professional obligations; engaging in a practice that is harmful or detrimental to the public, which can include the failure to exercise the degree of skill expected of a physician; and unprofessional conduct related to a failure to maintain the confidentiality of patient information.

The specifics of how Wassef is alleged to have violated those rules is disclosed only in records that, under a 2021 Iowa Supreme Court ruling, must be kept confidential until the case is resolved.

A hearing date in the case has yet to be scheduled.

As part of this same case, the board initially filed single charge against Wassef in February 2021. The board has kept confidential not only the alleged facts and circumstances that led to that charge, but the charge itself. As a result, it’s not clear what specific regulation Wassef was accused of violating in that case, although he did deny the allegation in a response filed with the board.

Board documents indicate the case against Wassef dates back to at least 2018.

Other recent actions by the board include:

Dr. Emad M. Hasan – The board recently voted to restore, free and clear of any restrictions, Hasan’s license. Hasan is a 49-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced neurological surgery in Iowa City, and who now practices in North Carolina. Two months ago, Hasan entered into settlement agreement with the Iowa board whereby he agreed to pay a $2,500 civil penalty and submit a written corrective-action plan describing the steps he was taking to avoid making “errors” of the kind that allegedly occurred during a May 2021 operation. In that case, Hasan was to perform a frontotemporal craniotomy to cut out a lesion on a patient’s brain. The plan for the operation called for Hasan to initiate surgery on the right side of the patient’s head, but Hasan is alleged to have mistakenly initiated the procedure from the patient’s left side. According to the board, due to the location of the lesion, the surgery continued and was ultimately completed without complications for the patient.

Dr. Danny Lewis, Jr. – The board voted to restore, free and clear of any restrictions, Lewis’ license. According to the board, the 31-year-old physician, who practices family medicine in Waterloo, entered into a settlement agreement with the board in March 2020 to resolve allegations that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a female patient in September 2019. According to the board, the relationship was concurrent with the couple’s physician-patient relationship, and Lewis continued to treat the patient while remaining in a sexual relationship with her. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Lewis was ordered to pay a $1,000 civil penalty and complete a board-approved program on professional boundaries. The board also placed Lewis on probation for a period of three to five years, subject to board monitoring. Last month, two years after the probation order was entered, the board determined Lewis had “successfully complied with the terms” of the 2020 order.

Dr. Mark A. Pithan – The board voted to restore, free and clear of any restrictions, Pithan’s license. According to the board, the 45-year-old physician, who practices neurology in Davenport, entered into a consent agreement with the board in 2017 when he was granted an Iowa license. Two years before, in May 2015, Pithan was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. In September of that year, he allegedly admitted to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators he had self-prescribed and self-administered a controlled substance, and he voluntarily surrendered his DEA registration and all controlled substances in his office. In 2016, he successfully completed a 30-day treatment program, agreed to a 180-day suspension of his Colorado license, and agreed to five years of ongoing monitoring. In 2017, the Iowa board made its decision to grant Pithan a license and referred him to the Iowa Physician Health Program for substance abuse treatment and monitoring. Last month, the Iowa board determined Pithan successfully completed the terms of its 2017 order.

The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 2

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home cited for poor care allegedly owes half a million dollars to vendors

A troubled western Iowa nursing home is being sued by four different vendors for an alleged failure to pay more than half a million dollars in fees for management and patient-care services. Since January 2019, Sioux City’s 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community has been cited for 106 regulatory violations and subjected to $195,000 in federal fines. […] The post Nursing home cited for poor care allegedly owes half a million dollars to vendors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Long-term care ombudsman hopes to chart a ‘new direction’ for office

Two years ago, the troubled state agency tasked with advocating for Iowans in nursing homes was in the midst of what one critic called a “death spiral.” Data from the Iowa Long-Term Care Ombudsman’s Office showed that the staff had dramatically scaled back their visits to care facilities, with visits made in response to complaints […] The post Long-term care ombudsman hopes to chart a ‘new direction’ for office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Eastern Iowa lawyer loses license over ‘theft’ of client funds

The Iowa Supreme Court has revoked the license of an eastern Iowa attorney for “an act of theft” and for his neglect of clients’ legal matters. In 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board had charged attorney John Karl Fischer, of the Fischer Law Firm in Vinton, with more than a dozen ethics rule […] The post Eastern Iowa lawyer loses license over ‘theft’ of client funds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Iowa With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 22. More than 964,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending March 22. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Incompetence#Free And Clear#Dea#Iowa Supreme Court
thecentersquare.com

Iowa 6th best state for doctors

(The Center Square) – Iowa is the sixth best U.S. state for doctors to practice medicine, according to a report WalletHub published Monday. The state-by-state report (and District of Columbia) includes 19 metrics, which range from average annual wages to the quality of public hospital system. With a total overall score of 64.78, Iowa ranks behind South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana and Idaho. Rhode Island received the nation's lowest score (39.84).
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Records identify the ‘Dr. John Doe’ who allegedly poses a ‘high risk’ to patients

An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017, and who has continued to see patients while allegedly posing a “high risk” to the public, has been formally identified in court records. The physician, identifying himself only as “Dr. John Doe,” took the Iowa Board of Medicine to court last […] The post Records identify the ‘Dr. John Doe’ who allegedly poses a ‘high risk’ to patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This is what white privilege looks like

A few months ago, I was pulled over by a Springfield-area police officer for a minor traffic violation. He shined a flashlight in my car and said, “Mr. Reeder, are you carrying?” I replied that no, my firearm was home locked up in a safe. He replied, “You should always carry. It doesn’t do you any […] The post This is what white privilege looks like appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SOCIETY
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public

The Iowa Board of Social Work has issued an emergency order suspending the license of a central Iowa social worker — although it’s not clear based on public records why the board feels that action is warranted. The board has charged licensed social worker Joni Huntley of Des Moines with engaging in unethical conduct and […] The post Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor is fined $500 by airport security over her face mask

The Iowa-licensed physician who has questioned the use of vaccines and face masks in fighting COVID-19 says she has been fined $500 by the Transportation Security Administration. In a Twitter message posted March 17, Dr. Mollie James, who operates a clinic in Chariton, wrote: “TSA is trying to fine me $500 because a hostile flight […] The post Iowa doctor is fined $500 by airport security over her face mask appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy