ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Arson Death Of 85-Year-Old Grandmother Played Role In San Mateo Execution-Style Slaying

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eub4_0fDqUQRx00

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – The death of an 85-year-old grandmother in a 2019 East Palo home arson fire has been linked to the execution-style slaying of Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr. in 2020, San Mateo police detectives disclosed Tuesday.

Two suspects — 30-year-old Isileli Mahe and 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi — were arrested on Monday after a lengthy investigation.

With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning.

Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested Mahe at his residence. He was also taken into custody without incident.

“This attack was personal, it was targeted,” San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters at a Tuesday morning news conference. “We believe it to be related to the murder of Susan Tonga from a case in 2019 where she died in a fire that was deliberately set.”

Tonga died when a pre-dawn fire erupted at the family home in February of 2019. Firefighters said four people were able to get out before smoke filled the home, but it took them several minutes to realize and tell them their grandmother was still inside.

Three days after the fire, detectives arrested Fifita Tau, who is being held without bail at the San Mateo County Jail on murder charges. Police believe the motivation of the fire was gang-related, but they would not say which two gangs were involved.

“I can’t speak to the suspects in this case (Mahe and Paasi) why they thought that (Muasika was involved in the fire),” said San Mateo Police Senior Detective Nick Morsilli. “But we do believe that played a role in the motive of this most current homicide.”

John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection with the October 30, 2020 murder of Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr. (San Mateo Police)

Both suspects were taken to local jails on charges of murder and assault with a firearm and were awaiting extradition back to San Mateo County, police said.

On October 30, 2020, at approximately 9:40 a.m., San Mateo Police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Muasika shot several times after being ambushed in the driveway of his residence.

The brazen attack also left Muasika’s two-year-old son suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. Officers rendered aid to the child, and paramedics transported him to a local trauma center. The child has since recovered from his injuries. Muasika succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

“Not only were these suspects lying in wait to commit this murder, but they appeared to have carried it out without any concern for public safety, our city or any children present,” Barberini said.

He said Paasi, who has a criminal record, had known Muasika for over 15 years.

Over the last eighteen months, in an effort to bring all responsible parties to justice, SMPD detectives conducted a methodical investigation that extended to multiple states across the country.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org . Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Mateo, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
City
San Mateo, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Shooting#Murder#Charlotte#Cbs Sf
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Man Found Guilty In Brutal 2014 Murder, Torture of Ronnie Goodman Jr. In San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco murder case that dragged on for nearly eight years ended with the conviction Thursday of the main suspect in the fatal stabbing of Ronnie Goodman Jr. in the city’s Mission District. Luis Gutierrez, 29, was found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2014 killing of Goodman, with the jury also convicting him of torture and an enhancement for using a knife, according to a press release from San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Ronnie Goodman Jr. (Family photo) Goodman was 20 years old at the time of his killing. According to court testimony and evidence,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy