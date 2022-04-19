Cristiano Ronaldo: Minute’s applause during Liverpool vs Man Utd in support of striker after death of son

Fans held a minute’s applause during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United in support of United striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the tragic death of his baby son.

In a touching moment during the seventh minute of the clash between the fierce rivals at Anfield on Tuesday evening, Liverpool fans led the applause and sung a rousing rendition of club anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” out of respect for the United number seven and his family.

Ronaldo had revealed back in October that he and partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins but in a statement on Monday, the pair announced the terrible news that their baby boy had died during birth , but that their daughter had survived.

In a joint statement posted to their social media accounts, the couple said: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, led the tributes by posting on Instagram: “I love you and my heart is all there on this side... May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more...

“Our little angel is already in her father’s lap, and our little girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters...”

The applause at Anfield in support of Ronaldo had been planned before kick-off, with a post from a Reds Facebook fan page reading: “If you are lucky enough to be attending the game tomorrow evening, then please show a mark of respect to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family by taking part in the round of applause which will be held on the seventh minute. Rivalries should be set aside in heart-breaking circumstances such as these. You’ll Never Walk Alone, CR7 Jr.”

Liverpool were aiming to return to the top of the Premier League with victory over an out-of-form Man United as they look to keep pace in the title race with Manchester City.