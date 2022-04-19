WV Dept. of Education Tours State to Promote Pathway to Teaching

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch will continue the statewide tour of several counties participating in the West Virginia Department of Education’s Grow Your Own Pathways to Teaching Initiative. Over the next several weeks, he will lead delegations of educators to visit high schools and talk to students interested in the teaching profession. The tour began last week in Kanawha County.

West Virginia is among many states facing a teacher shortage. The Pathways to Teaching Initiative allows students to pursue a teaching degree while still in high school. Participating counties work with higher education institution partners to develop pathways that include college-level courses and unique practical classroom experiences under the direction of veteran teachers. By the time they graduate high school, students can earn up to 30 college credits and complete a year of college at significantly reduced costs. This gives them an advanced position in college to finish course requirements, begin their residency and earn their bachelor’s degree within three years.

“Our tour began with visits to more than 70 students in Kanawha County, and they were eager to learn about this opportunity,” said Superintendent Burch. “This initiative offers students a roadmap to teaching that addresses a critical need while providing high-caliber enrichment and preparation. We want to bring talent back to the county that is equipped with the pedagogy and residency experience this initiative offers. As a result, we believe our counties will not only be able to attract teachers but also retain them at higher rates.”

Twenty-nine (29) counties are participating in the pilot, which is one of several TeachWV initiatives. The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recently retooled the website, teachwv.com, to offer detailed information about alternative pathways to teaching, as well as information about teacher preparation programs and testimonials from college students and classroom teachers.

Scheduled visits include (subject to change):

Date Time County Location

4/12 1 p.m. Kanawha St. Albans High School

4/20 10 a.m. Mingo Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Williamson

4/21 9:30 a.m. Upshur Buckhanon-Upshur High School

11:30 a.m. Braxton Braxton County High School

4/25 9:30 a.m. Monroe James Monroe High School

11:30 a.m. Mercer Mercer County Career Technical Center

1:30 p.m. Summers Summers County High School

5/5 8 a.m. Ohio Wheeling Park High School

9:30 a.m. Marshall John Marshall High School

11:30 a.m. Tyler Tyler Consolidated High School

5/16 10 a.m. Pocahontas Pocahontas County High School

Students can begin the program next school year. To learn more about the Grow Your Own Pathway to Teaching Initiative, visit the WVDE website.