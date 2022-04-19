ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Walz, Klobuchar, Smith and others visit Willmar, talk with poultry producers

By JP Cola
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) An array of top state and federal officials came to Willmar Tuesday to meet with poultry producers impacted by the avian influenza epidemic. At last check the Highly Pathogenic H5N1 virus has affected just under 2 million birds at 40 sites in nearly 20 Minnesota Counties. After the roundtable...

