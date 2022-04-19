ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Americans want to legalize marijuana – their senators don’t

By Lyndon Haviland, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkXrT_0fDqTT3v00
Tweet

Forty years ago, President Reagan famously referred to marijuana as “probably the most dangerous drug in the United States.” Two weeks ago, the U.S. House voted to legalize it, marking the latest chapter in how elected officials have evolved on the issue in recent decades.

Except in the U.S. Senate, that is, where the wall calendars haven’t flipped since 1981 and the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is expected to stall. The Senate version hasn’t even been introduced and is already facing stiff resistance from the GOP and fellow Democrats alike, further delaying progress to remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances.

Today recreational marijuana use is legal in 18 states as well as Washington, D.C. and Guam. Thirty-seven states have legalized it in some form. An overwhelming number of adults of all ages across the country support it. A 2021 Pew Research Center study puts the statistic at a staggering 91 percent. That’s noteworthy because, in today’s divided America, 91 percent of adults rarely agree on anything.

The economic arguments favoring marijuana legalization are indisputable. In New Mexico, cannabis sales totaled over $5 million the very first weekend after a recent law approved adult recreational use. State officials believe the law will generate $300 million in revenue in the first year alone, money that will address food insecurity and housing issues, and boost economic development. If legalized nationally, experts believe it would generate over $128 billion in tax revenue and create nearly 1.6 million new jobs.

The advantages of medicinal marijuana today are well understood. Doctors have noted its positive effects in treating chronic pain afflicting millions across the country. And it’s a safer alternative to many opioids that can be destructively addictive. There have even been cases where patients have used medical marijuana to wean themselves off of addictive opioids to keep their pain management under control. Sadly, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs continues to deny veterans access to cannabis despite arguments from service organizations of its many benefits, especially in addressing suicide prevention and long-term pain.

Legalization saves taxpayers money, as greater access to medical marijuana means fewer prescriptions for pain medications. One study showed Medicare saved an estimated $165 million in 2013 from states where it had been legalized. The same study projected Medicare Part D spending would have declined by roughly $470 million that same year had medical marijuana been legalized across the country.

Legalization also advances the cause of racial and social justice. Today dispensaries face major obstacles to gaining lines of credit — or even creating a simple business checking account — as banks are leery of working with businesses retailing illegal substances in the eyes of the federal government. Minority populations are already at a disadvantage in receiving bank approval for business loans across all industry sectors due to racial bias. Without national legalization, the ability of a minority dispensary owner to receive a business loan is essentially a non-starter.

What’s more, while marijuana use is equal among African American and white populations, African Americans are 3.73 times as likely to be arrested for marijuana possession. Legalizing it nationally will reduce the number of needless marijuana arrests that disproportionately impact minority communities. A separate bill introduced in the House seeks to advance equal justice in this regard by creating greater symmetry between alcohol and cannabis punishments within America’s Armed Forces. Another worthy legislative effort, should it pass, that’s likely to face a steep climb in the Senate.

There are signs some Senate skeptics are coming around. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) served as the governor of Colorado back in 2012 and rejected a state legalization ballot measure at the time because he thought it sent the wrong message to kids. Today he believes otherwise. “I think we’ve proven and demonstrated that there is no increase in experimentation among teenagers,’ he said. “There is no change in frequency of use, no change in driving while high — all the things we most worried about didn’t come to pass.” Even Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has signaled he is open to legalizing medical marijuana.

One of the biggest misperceptions about marijuana, which we’ve learned over the past 40 years, is that it’s not a “gateway” to other drug use. There’s little credible science to support the theory. Yet the body of real-world evidence shows that legalized use brings valuable public and social health benefits.

The Senate’s outdated mindset is standing in the way of important reforms that can further improve social equity, generate billions in tax revenue and spur job creation by making it easier for entrepreneurs to start businesses and grow the economy. One would think a GOP-controlled Senate would be in favor of these outcomes. Yet they continue to stick their heads in the sand.

Those pursuing Senate seats in November who want to mobilize young voters would be served well to include marijuana reform as part of their legislative agenda. It’s an issue young people care about. And it will move the Senate in a direction that the rest of the nation has already accepted.

As a growing number of states legalize recreational marijuana it seems odd so many of our elected leaders continue to oppose it. Voters have moved on. The Senate should, too.

Lyndon Haviland, DrPH, MPH, is a distinguished scholar at the CUNY School of Public Health and Health Policy. 

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hickenlooper
thefreshtoast.com

Federally Legal Weed: Are The Stars Aligning? Will The Dems And GOP Meet In The Middle?

Can these leading Senate Democrats afford to come out empty-handed after bringing so much attention to their reform proposals?. Cannabis stocks went into a tizzy, in a good way, on Thursday’s blockbuster news that the House of Representatives will call a vote next week on the MORE Act (Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement), which seeks to remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and promote social equity in the industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Americans#The U S House#The U S Senate#Expungement#Gop#Democrats#Pew Research Center
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Mitt Romney riles up Republicans with refusal to endorse fellow Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, still has yet to endorse Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in his re-election campaign, claiming that he's attempting to stay above the fray. "I don't think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of," he told Utah reporters earlier this month. "People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they've been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven't given it any thought at this point,"
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Why Democrats, Republicans and GOP Senator Rick Scott are all fighting over his tax proposal

Democrats and Republicans alike are turning their fire on a tax proposal from a newcomer in the Senate who is learning a hard lesson about party seniority.Sen Rick Scott, the Republican governor-turned-lawmaker who joined the US Senate in 2019, currently finds himself alone facing criticism from both his traditional rivals as well as leaders in his own party.At issue is a proposal Mr Scott released in February titled the “11-Point Plan to Rescue America”, a wide-ranging policy agenda meant to outline his party’s political priorities in the very good chance that the GOP retakes the Senate next year.The plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
POLITICO

Mike Braun says he "completely misunderstood" when he answered a question by saying interracial marriage should be left to the states to decide.

"Completely misunderstood when he asked it," the Indiana Republican said. What happened: During a press conference with media Tuesday, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) laid out his belief that the Supreme Court legalized federal policies that should instead be left to states to decide. And when a reporter asked him if that applied to Loving v. Virginia, a landmark 1967 decision from the high court that legalized interracial marriage nationally, Braun agreed.
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

541K+
Followers
65K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy