Nassau County, NY

Nassau County Police Search For Three Missing Teens

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPgLW_0fDqSqH900
Police have asked the public for help locating three Long Island teenagers who were reported missing. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police on Long Island have asked the public for help locating three teenagers who were reported missing.

Marcayla Gardner, age 13, 15-year-old Jenell Nagamuthu, and 15-year-old Emya Johnson were all reported missing from the Mercy First Facility in Syosset on Monday, April 18, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Marcayla was last seen by a staff member who had taken her to a facility in the Bronx for a family visitation at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her clothing description is not known and her possible destination could be Manhattan or the Bronx, police said.

Jenell and Emya were last seen leaving the facility at 525 Convent Road at about 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, police said.

NCPD said Jenell is described as being 5-foot-4 and about 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Emya is described as being 5-foot-1 and about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities did not know their clothing descriptions and possible destinations.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the teens' whereabouts to call the Nassau County Police Departments Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 2

RoskyBear
22h ago

this facility house's abused and neglected kids on long Island kids usually run from here and this what happened need better camera's also team members need to keep kids as happy as possible but that may be impossible. Professionals in this field are hard to find to work with kids.

Reply
3
Daily Voice

