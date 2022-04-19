ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County deputies search for ‘person of interest’ in shooting case

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZ8O5_0fDqSjLI00

WHIPPLE, WV (WOWK) – Deputies in Fayette County are investigating a shooting and searching for a person of interest in connection to the case.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the shooting happened around 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 in the Whipple area. Deputies say they found a female victim at the scene who was flown to a Kanawha County hospital for treatment. There is no word on the woman’s condition at this time, however, Fridley says she was coherent at the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Deputies with the Fayette County Detectives Bureau are investigating the incident. Fridley says deputies do not yet know what led to the shooting and do not have a suspect. The deputies say they are however, searching for a person of interest, identified as 52-year-old Bernard Glen Reynolds, Jr.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Escaped Boone County inmate captured

UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Meigs County arrested

CHESTER, OH (WOWK) – A man wanted in Meigs County, Ohio has been arrested, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says Shawn Price, 47, of Chester, Ohio, was wanted on an indictment out of the Meigs County Common Pleas Court for failing to appear for a hearing in 2020. […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Crime Stoppers#Whipple#Facebook#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with murder for an alleged assault that resulted in death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Daily Mail

Louisville cop shot during fatal Breonna Taylor raid says review hearing was 'just for show' and that officer now suing to get his job back was 'hung out to dry...for saving my life'

The former Louisville detective who was fired following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 has found support from one of his former colleagues who was there that night. Retired Sgt. John Mattingly told the Daily Mail that he is in full support of Myles Cosgrove's efforts...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Kanawha County shooting

UPDATE (April 4, 2022 at 10:55 a.m.): A man was arrested Sunday night after evidence showed a shooting he originally reported as accidental was in fact not an accident, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint stated Brett Peters, 39, of Yawkey, called 911 and said a woman shot herself in the face. Lt. J.H. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy